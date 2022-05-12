Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

With the start of another day comes our breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers and this time it’s for Thursday!
Earnings reports, heavy volume, and more have stocks on the move this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock is rocketing more than 70% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are soaring over 55% after completing a pre-investigational new drug meeting with the FDA and as it prepares to release earnings today.
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock is surging close to 27% ahead of its earnings report.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares are gaining more than 19% after announcing the start of a pivotal trial.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) stock is increasing nearly 17% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares are rising over 16% after closing a deal to sell its assets.
- AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) stock is climbing more than 15% alongside the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares are jumping over 14% as it starts the day with heavy trading volume.
- Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) stock is getting a more than 13% boost on a positive Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are up over 12% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) stock is plummeting more than 42% after cutting its outlook in its most recent earnings report.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares are diving over 31% after revealing it will be late in filing its Q1 earnings report.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock is tumbling more than 30% as bankruptcy news causes volatility.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are taking an over 24% beating after releasing results for its most recent quarter.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is falling more than 18% after revealing it will be late with its Q1 filing.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares are dropping over 16% as it continues to fall on acquisition news.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock is decreasing more than 14%, which continues negative movement from Wednesday.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares are dipping over 13% on no clear news this morning.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock is slipping more than 12% after completing a merger.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 11% after a rally yesterday.
