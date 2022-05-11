Why Is Redbox (RDBX) Stock Down 50% Today?

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is falling on Wednesday following news that it’s being acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE).
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is using its own stock to acquire Redbox. This will have holders of RDBX stock receiving 0.087 shares of CSSE stock for each share that they own. When the deal closes, CSSE investors will own 76.5% of the combined company with RDBX investors owning the remaining 23.5%.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Redbox are expecting annual-run rate cost synergies above $40 million in 2023. The combined company also expects to leave 2022 with a run-rate exceeding $500 million in revenue, as well as $100 million to $150 million of Adjusted EBITDA.
Redbox and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment are looking for the deal to close in the second half of 2022. Both companies’ Board of Directors have approved the deal. Also, a majority of RDBX and CSSE shareholders have already agreed to approve the transaction. That just leaves regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
RDBX investors clearly aren’t happy with today’s deal. Shares are slipping as some 11 million units change hands. That’s above the movie rental company’s daily average trading volume of 10 million shares.
So what has RDBX shareholders so upset? Redbox has been popular with retail traders lately looking to pump the shares higher. That includes expectations for it to become a top short squeeze. With this deal, those plans come to an end and it doesn’t look like retail traders appreciate that.
RDBX stock is down 33.5% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors looking for more hot stock news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock news traders need to know about today! That includes this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, as well as the most recent news from Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI). You can catch up on all of this at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- When Is the Nintendo Stock Split Date? What Will Happen to NTDOY Stock?
- SOFI Stock Stumbles Despite SoFi Reporting Record Revenue in Q1
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed