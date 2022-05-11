Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Welcome back for another busy day of trading as we cover the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Russian oil news, earnings reports, a contract, and more have stocks moving today.
Let’s go over that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEMKT:SNMP) stock is soaring more than 36% as the European Union prepares to ban Russian oil imports.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are surging over 33% after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock is gaining more than 32% on heavy trading this morning.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares are rising over 31% after announcing an increase to a private placement.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock is rallying more than 23% as it bounces back from a fall yesterday.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares are increasing over 16% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock is climbing more than 16% on no clear news this morning.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares are getting a 13% boost after seeing a similar decline on Tuesday.
- Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) stock is jumping over 12% on shareholder approval of a long-term contract.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are up more than 11% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is plummeting over 53% following an SEC filing revealing it will be late with its quarterly filing.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares are diving more than 21% alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock is tumbling close to 21% after granting 12 new employees shares purchase rights.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares are taking an over 10% beating with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- IT Tech Packaging (NYSEMKT:ITP) stock is falling more than 18% after releasing its current earnings report.
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares are dropping over 18% due to a lowered outlook in its Q1 earnings report.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock is decreasing more than 14% thanks to results from its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are losing over 14% of their value due to its weak earnings report and the continued crypto crash.
- Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) stock is slipping more than 12% after releasing results for the first quarter of 2022.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% with the release of its earnings report this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.