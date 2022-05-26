Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) leads our gainers due to a reverse stock split.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock tops our losers with its fiscal Q3 earnings release.
- More earnings reports and reverse stock splits are affecting shares this morning too.
We’re starting off another day of trading with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Reverse stock splits, earnings reports, insider buying, and more have stocks on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) stock is rocketing more than 391% due to a reverse stocks split.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are taking off close to 293% for the same reason.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is soaring over 49% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares are surging more than 20% on no clear news this morning.
- Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) stock is gaining almost 16% as it continues to rally from expansion news yesterday.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) shares are increasing nearly 13% in pre-market trading today.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock is rising about 11% today.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares are climbing over 9% with the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock is jumping more than 9% on news of insider buying from its CEO and COO.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares are up over 9% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock is plummeting more than 36% alongside the release of its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares are diving over 31% after announcing poor results from a Covid-19 study.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock is tumbling close to 16% after announcing plans to close down yesterday.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares are falling more than 14% after releasing earnings results for the first quarter of the year.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is dropping over 12% as it continues to pull back from a rally on Tuesday.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) shares are retreating more than 10% after a rally Wednesday on electric vehicle (EV) news.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is decreasing over 9%, which continues its recent downward movement.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares are slipping more than 9% as it continues to retreat from a recent rally.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is dipping over 8% after announcing a delay to its Cryptyde spinoff deal.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.