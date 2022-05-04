Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another breakdown of all the biggest pre-market stock movers as we go over the news for Wednesday morning.
Stock movement today comes alongside a large amount of earnings reports and other news.
Let’s get into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is soaring more than 34% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares are gaining over 24% on no clear news this morning.
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) stock is rising more than 22% thanks to positive results in its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares are surging close to 20% after selling its rights to sofpironium bromide.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock is climbing over 19% on no apparent news this morning.
- United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares are heading more than 16% higher in pre-market trading today.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock is increasing over 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares are getting an almost 15% boost ahead of its earnings report next week.
- Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) stock is jumping more than 14% with its most recent news being an SEC filing covering its inability to file its annual report in a timely manner.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares are up over 12% in early morning trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Connect Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock is plummeting more than 31% on the results of a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are diving over 26% after missing estimates in its most recent earnings report.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) stock is tumbling more than 16% with the release of its current earnings report.
- Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) shares are taking an over 15% beating alongside the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock is falling more than 14% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares are dropping almost 14% after its earnings report failed to impress investors.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock is decreasing close to 13% as it continues a downward move following a short report yesterday.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares are declining about 12% after a rally yesterday on clinical trial news.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock is dipping over 10% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% due to its Q1 2022 earnings report.
