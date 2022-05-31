Top Gun: Maverick Drives AMC Stock Higher

AMC's CEO is pleased by the movie's record-setting performance

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor May 31, 2022, 11:22 am EDT
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is advancing due to the tremendous success of Tom Cruise’s movie, Top Gun: Maverick
  • The movie launched in the U.S. on Friday and had the highest opening revenue ever for a  film that came to American theaters during Memorial Day Weekend.
  • The shares of Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA), which made the film, are also rising
Neon sign of an AMC (AMC) theater
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is one of the most popular names on social media now, and the shares are climbing 2% this morning, despite the sharp declines of the stock market today. The movie theater owner is benefiting from the success of Tom Cruise’s new film, Top Gun: Maverick.

The movie launched in the U.S. on Friday and had the highest opening weekend revenue ever for a film that came to American theaters during Memorial Day Weekend. Specifically, Top Gun: Maverick generated roughly $156 million in the U.S. between Friday and Monday. Analysts, on average had estimated that Maverick’s U.S. box office total would be only $80 million in its initial four days.

“The movie theater is back,” a Comscore analyst commenting on Top Gun’s success, told Barron’s.

Adam Aron Boosts Hype Around AMC Stock

Providing a more humorous, mocking response yesterday was AMC CEO Adam Aron. “What do we say to the ‘movie theatres are dead’ crowd?” the CEO wrote on Twitter. He added the hashtags #CHOKEonTHAT, #LetThemEatCrow and #HaHaHaHa.

On May 25, Aron had tweeted “Top Gun: Maverick is one AMAZING movie. … If there is any movie to see this spring, it is this one!”

Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) made Top Gun: Maverick. PARA stock is rising slightly this morning.

