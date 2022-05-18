VERU Stock Alert: 6 Things to Know as Veru Appoints a New Executive

- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) added Joel Batten to its executives
- This has him taking on the role of vice president and head of its U.S. infectious disease franchise
- This comes ahead of expected approval for its Covid-19 treatment
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock is on the move Wednesday following news of the oncology biopharmaceutical company adding Joel Batten to its list of executives.
Let’s go over that news below with all the details holders of VERU stock need to know about it.
- Veru is bringing in Batten as the vice president and head of its U.S. infectious disease franchise.
- He’ll join the company in this role on May 23.
- Prior to this, he was the head of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) franchise at Sobi North America.
- He’s also spent over 20 years in the industry with roles at AstraZeneca and Sanofi Aventis.
- These saw him gain experience in managing infectious disease franchises.
- That includes overseeing “commercial infrastructure build-out, product launch, sales management, marketing, public health sales, and government affairs.”
Mitchell Steiner, M.D., chairman, president and CEO of Veru, said this in the press release announcing Batten’s appointment.
“We are excited to have Joel join Veru at such a critical juncture in our Company’s history as we build on the momentum of our positive Phase 3 sabizabulin for COVID-19 trial, our planned EUA submission, and the transition to delivering sabizabulin, if EUA is granted, to hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS.”
Speaking of that emergency use authorization (EUA), Oppenheimer’s Leland Gershell is expecting approval for it in early fall. That should see the company’s Covid-19 treatment role out by the time Q3 gets here.
VERU stock is down 6.3% as of Wednesday morning.
