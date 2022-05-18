Why Is Costco (COST) Stock Down 10% Today?

- Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is falling today as fears on inflation weigh on retail stocks.
- This comes after Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released earnings reports today.
- Both companies missed adjusted earnings per share estimates for the quarter.
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock isn’t doing so hot Wednesday as earnings reports from other retailers drag down the company’s shares.
Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are both contributing to this as both companies posted poor earnings reports for the first quarter of the year. It’s not uncommon to see stocks in the same market move in symphony with each other. That appears to be what’s happening today with COST stock.
In the case of Target, the retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.19 on revenue of $25.17 billion. Those are mixed results next to Wall Street’s estimates of $3.07 per share and revenue of $24.48 billion.
Moving on to Walmart, the retail giant reported adjusted EPS of $1.30 alongside revenue of $141.57 billion. This is another case of mixed results with analysts looking for an adjusted EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $138.94 billion.
So what’s behind these lackluster earnings reports? It appears that investors have inflation to blame as both companies cite it as a cause of missed EPS. The fear of inflation hurting retailers isn’t doing COST stock any favors today.
Shares of COST stock are experiencing heavy trading on Wednesday as inflation fears rattle investors. That has more than 5 million shares on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 2.6 million shares.
COST stock is down 11.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.
