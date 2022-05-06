Why Is Nvidia (NVDA) Stock in the Spotlight Today?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be one of the best-performing stocks over the past decade, but NVDA stock is currently down today after facing a $5.5 million penalty.
Importantly, Nvidia has already been caught in a tough market due to its nature as a high-growth company. Surging inflation around the world has led central banks to increase interest rates aggressively. Indeed, the Federal Reserve has taken a much more hawkish tone in recent weeks. For high-growth sectors of the market, like technology, this has not been positive. This is because higher interest rates generally tend to compress valuation multiples. For expensive stocks such as Nvidia, this is not a good thing.
Today, news of a penalty is compounding this difficult market backdrop. Let’s dive into the news investors are talking about with Nvidia right now.
What to Watch With NVDA Stock
Today, Nvidia announced that the company has agreed to a $5.5 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company hasn’t admitted to wrongdoing as a result of the settlement. However, any settlement with the SEC is an indication that something may be amiss.
Essentially, this settlement is a result of what the SEC claimed were “inadequate disclosures” with respect to how crypto mining impacted Nvidia’s financial results. Nvidia ultimately rolled the crypto mining segment into its gaming segment, something the company seems to believe makes sense. However, regulators would have preferred that this information was broken out for investors to improve their ability to make investment decisions.
As it turns out, this dip in crypto mining activity did significantly impact Nvidia’s results. Accordingly, the company seemingly has taken the view that putting this ordeal in the rear-view mirror is the best decision right now.
Ultimately, this fine is very small relative to Nvidia’s overall revenue and profits. Thus, I think the market is viewing this news as it should — a relatively small event. However, allegations of improper disclosures are something that may get more attention as investors look to companies with the best corporate governance in this volatile environment.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.