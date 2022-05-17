Why Is Paramount (PARA) Stock Up 10% Today?

- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) stock is jumping after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) disclosed that it bought a large number of the shares
- Paramount owns the Paramount+ streaming service, Pluto TV and several cable channels.
- Berkshire’s acquisition of a large stake in Paramount suggests that Warren Buffett’s company has confidence in the streaming and cable sectors
The shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) are rallying 13% in early trading. Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B), sparked the surge by disclosing yesterday that it had bought almost 69 million shares of PARA stock for roughly $2.6 billion. Berkshire bought the shares last quarter.
In addition to owning Paramount+, a streaming service, Paramount controls CBS and several cable channels. It also operates the ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV.
Shari Redstone and her family own a controlling stake in Paramount.
Buffett’s Buy Suggests Confidence in PARA Stock
Berkshire’s acquisition of such a large number of Paramount’s shares suggests that Buffett has confidence in the streaming and cable sectors. Moreover, Berkshire’s decision to obtain a large stake in Paramount, in conjunction with other, large share purchases by the holding company in Q1, suggests that it has confidence in the U.S. economy. Berkshire bought a total of $51 billion in stock in Q1.
For Q1, Paramount reported higher-than-expected earnings per share, although its top line came in slightly below analysts’ average estimate. The company’s total number of streaming subscribers climbed by a net total of 6.3 million to over 62 million, while Pluto’s monthly user base came in at almost 68 million.
However, Paramount’s operating income tumbled almost 50% year over year to $775 million.
In March, InvestorPlace columnist Mark Hake argued that the value of PARA stock may have been 20% above its price at the time of writing.
