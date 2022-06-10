10 Things We Know So Far About the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The consumer tech giant must deliver the goods with its newest iPhones

By Josh Enomoto, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 27, 2022, 4:47 pm EDT
  • According to speculative reports, Apple (AAPL) will launch the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in a few months.
  • Though product events have always been important for AAPL stock, the upcoming debut of the latest iPhone could be particularly critical.
  • Parsing through the latest rumors, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max should provide compelling features.
Should the rumor mill’s forecast pan out accurately, consumer technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is mere months away from debuting its latest smartphone. Of keen interest will be the features integrated into the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The consensus appears to be that the upcoming phone must knock it out of the park.

How Apple markets the iPhone 14 Pro Max could go a long way toward generating robust success. Naturally, the company’s product launches are pivotal to reaching sales projections as they generate buzz before consumers can place their orders. In addition, Fast Company argues Apple uses product events to establish the framework of a tech-centered revolution – and then convince onlookers that it is one of the vanguards of said revolution.

However, because of Covid-19 disruptions – including the inflationary response that has curtailed the dollar’s purchasing power – AAPL must fire on all cylinders regarding the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Below is a breakdown of what we know so far from speculative reports.

10 Things to Know About the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

No. 1: Launching in September

Based off a collection of social media posts and other tidbits, those eagerly waiting for the debut of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max should mark Sept. 13 on their calendar.

No. 2: It Will Be Pricey

From the latest information, the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099, representing a $100 hike over its predecessor. Following the same logic, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely come in at $1,199.

No. 3: Focus Is on the Bigger Picture

Multiple sources report that the camera module for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (along with the Pro) will expand to accommodate a 48-megapixel rear camera lens with possible support for 8K video recording.

No. 4: Get Ready for a Better Processor

Following the logical progression of product debuts, experts project that the newest iPhone Pro Max will feature the A16 Bionic chip, delivering tremendous performance improvements. However, the standard will likely retain the A15 chip (along with a 12-megapixel camera lens).

No. 5: Create Like a Boss

One of the main problems with using smartphones as content-creating devices is the relative lack of storage space. Though rumors have yet to circulate regarding storage size, longtime Apple observers expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to feature storage capacity of 1TB.

No. 6: Always-On Display

Sometimes you want key information without waking up your device. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely feature certain data that’s always on screen at a low brightness and frame rate.

No. 7: Not Everything Is Pleasant

According to a post from a Chinese social media platform, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will command a battery capacity of 4,323 milliampere hour (mAh). However, this is slightly lower than the 4,352 mAh for the predecessor Pro Max model.

No. 8: Life Goes On

Despite the alleged capacity shrinkage for the Pro Max, battery life should match or exceed the 11 hours and 42 minutes that the iPhone 13 Pro accomplished in Tomsguide.com’s longevity test.

No. 9: Contested Rumors

Some reports indicated that Apple will finally integrate the USB-C portal for the iPhone 14 Pro. But the latest rumors suggest it will stick with Lightning but use advanced iterations that facilitate faster USB 3.0 data transfers.

N0. 10: Screening Out the Noise

One of the innovations of the iPhone 13 Pro was its 120-hertz (Hz) dynamic refresh rate display, which could dip from 120Hz to as little as 10Hz, thus saving battery life. Per the rumor mill, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max could possibly scale this innovation down to 1Hz.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

