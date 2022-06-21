AMD Stock Alert: 16 Things to Know About AMD’s New Processors

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after announcing a new generation of processors.
- AMD has introduced its Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series of processors.
- These are “second-generation mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) processors.”
- They are designed for use in “industrial and robotics systems, machine vision, IoT and thin-client equipment.”
- These new processors sport double the core count compared to their first-generation counterparts.
- This has them featuring up to four Zen+ cores with eight threads.
- They also come equipped with 2MB of L2 cache and 4MB of shared L3 cache.
- The new processors from Ryzen also support 3200 MT/s DDR4 dual-channel memory and expanded I/O connectivity.
- That gives them 50% higher memory bandwidth and two times greater I/O connectivity over R1000 series processors.
- According to AMD, this allows the processors to power up to four separate displays at 4K resolution.
- They can also support up to 16 lanes of PCIe Gen 3, two SATA 3.0 ports and six USB ports.
- The processors are available for use on systems running Windows 10, Windows 11 and Linux Ubuntu LTS.
- There are four new processors for the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series.
- They are R2544, R2514, R2314 and R2312.
- AMD is expecting R2544 and R2514 to be available for purchase in October 2022.
- For the other two, the company simply lists them as “in production.”
- AMD will show off the new Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series processors at Embedded World 2022 from June 21 to June 23.
AMD stock is up 2% as of Tuesday morning.
