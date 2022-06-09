Bilibili (BILI) Stock Sinks 12% After Q1 Earnings Miss

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock is taking a beating on Thursday after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
The bad news for BILI stock begins with the company’s adjusted earnings per share of -4.20 yuan. That’s worse than the -4.17 yuan per share that Wall Street was looking for during the quarter. In addition to that, it’s a wider per-share loss than the -4.20 yuan reported in Q1 2021.
On the flip side of that, the company reported revenue of 5.05 billion yuan during the current quarter. That matches the 5.05 billion yuan that analysts were expecting for the quarter. It’s also a 30% increase year-over-year.
Bilibili also includes an outlook for the second quarter of 2022 in its most recent earnings report. It’s expecting revenue for the period to range from 4.85 billion yuan to 4.95 billion yuan. For the record, Wall Street is estimating revenue of 4.76 billion yuan for the quarter.
Sam Fan, CFO of Bilibili, said the following in the earnings report.
“Catering to our users’ needs, we continued to improve our products and services, with our paying ratio reaching a record high of 9.3% in the period. On the other hand, while selectively investing in R&D that helps us improve our commercialization capabilities, we also progressed our expense control initiatives resulting in a quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales and marketing expenses.”
BILI stock is seeing heavy trading today alongside its earnings report news. This has some 12 million shares on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is 12.5 million shares.
BILI stock is down 12.4% as of Thursday morning.
