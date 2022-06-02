Chipotle Is Accepting Flexa Crypto Payments. 10 Things to Know.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock is on the move Thursday after the company confirmed that it’s now accepting crypto payments.
Let’s go over everything crypto traders need to know about this news below!
- The Mexican fast-food chain is exclusively accepting crypto payments through Flexa.
- This makes it possible to pay with crypto at all Chipotle stores in the U.S.
- That means customers can use any Flexa-enabled app to pay for their food at the restaurant.
- All customers have to do is bring up their app, select Chipotle and let the cashier scan their phone.
- Apps that work with this include Gemini and SPEDN.
- Flexa is celebrating the news with a 10% discount for customers during their next meal at the chain.
- Chipotle also confirmed that it’s accepting crypto payments in a statement to Engadget.
- CTO Curt Garner said the company is always searching for “innovation that will enhance our guest experience, and that includes now accepting digital currency payments.”
- It’s also worth mentioning that Flexa currently supports 98 cryptocurrencies.
- That includes popular ones, such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), as well as a variety of altcoins.
CMG stock is up slightly as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.