Dear ADA Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 3

Cardano (ADA-USD) users, rejoice. It seems the long-awaited Vasil hard fork could finally be upon us. According to developers at Input Output, testing for the fork could be coming as soon as next week. The news finally brings to fruition one of the most hotly-anticipated bits of ADA crypto news so far this year.
For the last year, Cardano has been playing a game of catch-up with other layer-1 networks. It only launched its smart contract capabilities in fall 2021, putting it far behind the likes of Ethereum (ETH-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), Tron (TRX-USD) and many others. Yet, with a team of industry veterans behind the wheel, it has fared quite well. Already, the network plays host to hundreds of dapps, millions of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and some competitive transaction settlement times and scalability.
This isn’t to say Cardano is done innovating. On the contrary, the network has undergone several upgrades in an effort to continue performing to the highest degree. But of all the upgrades undertaken by the network since its big smart contract rollout, there is perhaps none more exciting to investors than the Vasil hard fork.
Hard fork upgrades are big deals, and Vasil is no exception. Specifically, the upgrade will introduce a smart contract coding language called Plutus on the network. This language, tailor-made for Cardano, will allow developers to make “lightweight” dapps and can support multi-signature scripts for added security. Beyond adding Plutus, the upgrade will also lower latency of block times and up the scalability of the network to boot.
ADA Crypto Eyes July 3 Vasil Test Network Launch
Last week, ADA crypto holders were disappointed to see that the Vasil hard fork would be delayed by a full month. However, today is bringing some good news as Input Output provides some new details into the upgrade timeline.
Earlier today, the official Input Output Twitter account tweeted a thread, providing important details surrounding the new timeline. Most notably, they assure users that the upgrade remains on track with the new timeline. As for specific dates, the company says July 3 is the big day when users will have their first chance to toy with the upgraded Vasil network.
In closing out the update, Input Output reiterates the scope of the upgrade. Indeed, they say Vasil is the most robust and significant upgrade in the history of the network. As such, they assure users that they want to get every detail absolutely right.
All in all, the news is a bullish update for ADA crypto holders. It will be interesting to see how the hard fork affects ADA prices as it approaches.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.