DKNG Stock Alert: 9 Things to Know as DraftKings Announces New Podcast Content

DKNG stock is falling despite the launch of four new podcasts

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 9, 2022, 11:55 am EDT
  • DraftKings (DKNG) announced four new podcasts today.
  • This has it launching shows focusing on hockey, soccer, football and F1 racing.
  • Shares of DKNG stock are slipping despite the news.
Image of the DraftKings app on a smartphone screen representing DKNG Stock.

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is in the news Thursday after the fantasy sports betting company revealed a collection of new podcast content.

Let’s go over everything investors need to know about this DKNG stock news below!

  • DraftKings is launching four new podcast shows available for listeners.
  • The first is “Too Many Men,” hosted by hockey analysts Alison Lukan, Shayna Goldman and Sara Civian.
  • This podcast is already running and will continue through the NHL playoffs.
  • Next is “The Cooligans,” which features comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco covering soccer.
  • That includes coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the show’s YouTube channel.
  • There’s also “Shutdown Fullcast” and its focus on college football with Spencer Hall, Holly Anderson, Jason Kirk and Ryan Nanni.
  • This is a relaunch of a prior show that’s expected to go live this month.
  • The final new podcast is “DNF (Did Not Finish)” and will have Jessica Smetana and Spencer Hall covering F1 racing.
  • Fans can watch this podcast on YouTube and it will also be available across all major podcast platforms.

Stacie McCollum, VP Programming at DraftKings, said the following about the news.

“In just over a year, DraftKings has significantly grown its media portfolio. With Meadowlark as a content partner, we are well-positioned to continue to add more new shows to our growing line-up of original programming for fans interested in authentic voices and a modern take on the sports conversation.”

DKNG stock is down 2% as of Thursday morning.

There’s more stock market news for investors to catch up on below!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

