DKNG Stock Alert: 9 Things to Know as DraftKings Announces New Podcast Content

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is in the news Thursday after the fantasy sports betting company revealed a collection of new podcast content.
Let’s go over everything investors need to know about this DKNG stock news below!
- DraftKings is launching four new podcast shows available for listeners.
- The first is “Too Many Men,” hosted by hockey analysts Alison Lukan, Shayna Goldman and Sara Civian.
- This podcast is already running and will continue through the NHL playoffs.
- Next is “The Cooligans,” which features comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco covering soccer.
- That includes coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the show’s YouTube channel.
- There’s also “Shutdown Fullcast” and its focus on college football with Spencer Hall, Holly Anderson, Jason Kirk and Ryan Nanni.
- This is a relaunch of a prior show that’s expected to go live this month.
- The final new podcast is “DNF (Did Not Finish)” and will have Jessica Smetana and Spencer Hall covering F1 racing.
- Fans can watch this podcast on YouTube and it will also be available across all major podcast platforms.
Stacie McCollum, VP Programming at DraftKings, said the following about the news.
“In just over a year, DraftKings has significantly grown its media portfolio. With Meadowlark as a content partner, we are well-positioned to continue to add more new shows to our growing line-up of original programming for fans interested in authentic voices and a modern take on the sports conversation.”
DKNG stock is down 2% as of Thursday morning.
There’s more stock market news for investors to catch up on below!
We’ve got all the hottest stock news traders need to know about for Thursday! Among that is what’s happening with shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock. You can read all of this news at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- NKLA Stock News: Nikola Customers in New York Qualify for Major Incentive
- Tesla Master Plan Part 3: Elon Musk Finally Reveals Long-Awaited Details
- Why Is Five Below (FIVE) Stock Down Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.