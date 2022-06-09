Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the Upcoming Merge Take the ETH Crypto Higher?

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Thursday as the digital asset prepares for its Merge upgrade.
The crypto just went through practice to prepare it for the upgrade and the test went smoothly. That means it should be ready to undergo the upgrade easily enough when the time calls for it.
Investors in ETH have been anxiously awaiting the Merge upgrade for years now as it’s been delayed multiple times. This change will have it switching over to proof-of-stake instead of proof-of-work to reduce energy consumption.
Keeping this in mind, let’s check in with experts to see where they expect Ethereum prices to go.
Ethereum Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is WalletInvestor and its one-year price forecast of $3654.30 per token for ETH.
- Next up we have DigitalCoinPrice with its average price estimate of $2,629.40 for the crypto in 2023.
- Gov Capital is our final source of Ethereum price predictions with a one-year target of $4,044.91.
Based on Ethereum’s price of about $1,794.33 as of this writing, it looks like there’s plenty of bullish sentiment in these predictions.
ETH is down 1.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.
