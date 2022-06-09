The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the Upcoming Merge Take the ETH Crypto Higher?

ETH is getting ready for its Merge upgrade

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 9, 2022, 10:07 am EDT
  • Ethereum (ETH-USD) is preparing for its Merge update.
  • This has it planning to switch to proof-of-stake over proof-of-work.
  • This has us checking in on ETH price predictions today.
Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Thursday as the digital asset prepares for its Merge upgrade.

The crypto just went through practice to prepare it for the upgrade and the test went smoothly. That means it should be ready to undergo the upgrade easily enough when the time calls for it.

Investors in ETH have been anxiously awaiting the Merge upgrade for years now as it’s been delayed multiple times. This change will have it switching over to proof-of-stake instead of proof-of-work to reduce energy consumption.

Keeping this in mind, let’s check in with experts to see where they expect Ethereum prices to go.

Ethereum Price Predictions

  • Starting off our list is WalletInvestor and its one-year price forecast of $3654.30 per token for ETH.
  • Next up we have DigitalCoinPrice with its average price estimate of $2,629.40 for the crypto in 2023.
  • Gov Capital is our final source of Ethereum price predictions with a one-year target of $4,044.91.

Based on Ethereum’s price of about $1,794.33 as of this writing, it looks like there’s plenty of bullish sentiment in these predictions.

ETH is down 1.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.

There’s more crypto news worth diving into below!

InvestorPlace offers up all the most recent crypto coverage for traders. That includes what’s happening with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), as well as seven cryptos to watch and seven to avoid. You can read that news at the following links!

More Crypto News for Thursday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

