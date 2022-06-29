GME Stock: Did Another Executive Leave GameStop?

GameStop (NYSE:GME) may be in the midst of a major personnel shift. Senior Vice President of Customer Care Kelli Durkin has been gaining traction on social media amid speculation that she is leaving — or has left — the video game retailer. The discussion began after a GameStop employee penned a LinkedIn post saying goodbye to a former colleague. “I am going to miss you alot and forever thankful to have worked with you KD,” the employee wrote.
Durkin herself quickly “liked” the post. Since the initial posting date, GME stock has been trending downward. This doesn’t mean that GameStop’s declines are directly connected to Durkin. But it is important for investors to examine the bigger picture.
Durkin’s (Alleged) Departure
GameStop isn’t the only company that the two have in common. According to the employee’s LinkedIn profile, the poster spent seven years at Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) at the same time that Durkin was working there. It stands to reason that they would know each other. While the post is over one week old, Durkin’s alleged departure from GameStop has been picking up social media traction. It has sparked a popular discussion on r/Superstonk. However, there is an element of uncertainty to this story. The original LinkedIn post is listed as being from one week ago while the Reddit discussion began 14 days ago.
Regardless, Durkin recently updated her LinkedIn profile. She has listed the dates of her tenure at GameStop as March 2021 through June 2022. Durkin’s current positions are founding member of women’s network Chief and board member of Bambino Sitters, a company that helps parents find childcare. When the latter announced Durkin’s appointment to its board in April 2022, it listed her as “senior vice president of customer service at GameStop.” Bloomberg has also updated her profile on its website, listing her current position as “Former Senior VP:Customer Services” at GameStop. But as of this writing, GameStop’s newsroom has not issued a statement confirming Durkin’s alleged departure.
GameStop did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Durkin’s employment status.
What It Means for GME Stock
It has been a complicated and highly turbulent season for GME stock so far. However, retail investor interest in the retailer remains strong.
It is important to remember that there is no direct confirmation of Durkin’s departure as of now. Until either she or GameStop releases an official statement, the question of her status will remain unanswered. But investors should watch carefully to see what develops — and if further details are provided. With GameStop in the midst of a turnaround, its leadership team is of key importance.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.