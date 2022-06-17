Layoffs 2022: 7 Companies Making Major Job Cuts This Week

Crypto companies are among those laying off employees this week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 17, 2022, 11:11 am EDT
  • Companies are laying off employees as the economy suffers.
  • That includes crypto exchanges as the digital assets crash.
  • This comes as inflation has companies seeking ways to cut costs
Layoffs in 2022 have been rough already with several companies cutting their workforces just this week.

These layoffs come as macroeconomic factors are affecting companies. That includes the ongoing struggle between The Federal Reserve and inflation. As inflation continues to rise, The Fed has been increasing interest rates in an effort to stop it.

Unfortunately, The Fed has been unable to stop inflation from increasing. As that continues, more and more companies are looking to reduce their headcount as a way to protect profits during economic turmoil.

Let’s check out some of the companies that have laid off employees this week below!

Layoffs 2022

