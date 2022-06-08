The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

MRNA Stock Forecast: 3 Analysts Predict Where Moderna Will Go From Here

MRNA wants its new vaccine out this fall

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 8, 2022, 1:04 pm EDT
  • Moderna (MRNA) stock is jumping on vaccine news.
  • The company revealed the results of a new booster shot.
  • This shot is effective against the Covid-19 omicron variant.
Moderna (MRNA) research Coronavirus (Covid 19) vaccine. Row of vaccine bottles with blurred Moderna company logo on background.

Source: Carlos l Vives / Shutterstock.com

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is in the spotlight today as investors react to Covid-19 vaccine news.

According to Moderna, the company has seen positive results against the omicron variant with a new version of its Covid-19 vaccine. This has the company seeking to submit the treatment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a booster shot.

So, when exactly will the new booster be available? The company plans to submit it to the FDA in the coming weeks. After that, Moderna is shooting for the drug to be its lead vaccine for the fall of 2022.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what analysts are expecting from MRNA stock now.

MRNA Stock Forecast

  • SVB Leerink has the most recent rating for MRNA stock, having weighed in yesterday. The firm dropped its price target from $80 per share to $70 per share.
  • Prior to that, Piper Sandler lowered its price target for MRNA back in May. The firm decreased its price prediction from $348 per share to $214.
  • Morgan Stanley also weighed in on MRNA stock back in April. At the time, it boosted its price target from $205 to $217 per share.

MRNA stock is up 3% as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

