Silk Recalls 2024: What to Know as Plant-Based Milk Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Silk recalls are a hot topic on Thursday as the plant-based milk alternative is being pulled from shelves due to listeria monocytogenes concerns.
This recall affects Silk products and Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Great Value products sold in Canada. An outbreak of foodborne illness resulted in an investigation that spurred the recall. It’s also possible this recall could spread to more products made by Danone Canada.
Consumers are advised not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute products included in the recall.
Let’s break down the products included in these recalls below!
Silk Recalls 2024: Products Affected
First up are the Silk brand products included in the recall. They include the following with best-by dates up to 24 OC 04.
- Almond & Coconut Unsweetened with UPC 0 25293 00250 0.
- Almond Original with UPC 0 25293 00100 8.
- Almond Dark Chocolate with UPC 0 25293 00135 0.
- Almond Unsweetened with UPC 0 25293 00150 3.
- Almond Unsweetened Vanilla with UPC 0 25293 00188 6.
- Almond Vanilla with UPC 0 25293 00168 8.
- Coconut Original with UPC 0 25293 00152 7.
- Coconut Unsweetened with UPC 0 25293 00244 9.
- Oat Original with UPC 0 36632 07240 5.
- Oat Vanilla with UPC 0 36632 07241 2.
- Oat Dark Chocolate with UPC 0 36632 07239 9.
- Oat Unsweetened with UPC 0 36632 07532 1.
- Oat Unsweetened Vanilla with UPC 0 56800 72749 4.
- Almond & Cashew Unsweetened with UPC 0 36632 07235 1.
- Almond & Cashew Unsweetened Vanilla with UPC 0 36632 07234 4.
Now let’s get into those Great Value brand recalls. These have the same best-by dates as the products in the Silk recalls.
- Almond Beverage Unsweetened Original with UPC 6 81131 34208 7.
- Almond Beverage Original with UPC 6 81131 34209 4.
- Almond Beverage Vanilla with UPC 6 81131 34210 0.
Outside of the Silk recalls, we also have stock market stories worth reading about today.
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market stories on Thursday! Among that is what’s going on with shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- FCEL Stock Alert: FuelCell Energy Pops on Korean Market Update
- JOBY Stock Pops After Completing 523-Mile eVTOL Flight
- KZIA Stock Alert: Kazia Continues Its Surge on Thursday With 51% Gains
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.