FCEL Stock Alert: FuelCell Energy Pops on Korean Market Update

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock is getting a boost on Thursday after the company provided investors with an update on its business in the Korean market.
FuelCell Energy says that its expansion into the Korean market is going well. That includes positive reception to its presentation and Accelerating Korea’s Energy Transition with Advanced Fuel Cell Solutions event on June 28.
FuelCell Energy president and CEO Jason Few said the following about the event.
“We were extremely pleased with the interest and reception from our energy industry counterparts in Korea and look forward to growing our market there following 20 years of supplying carbonate fuel cells to our generation, commercial and industrial company partners in the Asia region.”
FCEL Stock Reaction on Thursday
The positive results from this event is inspiring investors to load up on shares of FCEL stock today. With that comes heavy trading of its shares. This has more than 49.6 million units changing hands as of this writing. That’s just above its daily average trading volume of about 48.3 million shares.
FCEL stock is up 6.4% as of Thursday afternoon. Even so, FuelCell Energy shares have fallen 58.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.