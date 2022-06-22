My Money’s on Lutke When It Comes to Shopify Stock

The bulls and bears are duking it out over e-commerce company Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). The bears are still punishing the company for its earnings shortfall, while the bulls are hailing recent insider buying and the company’s push into cryptocurrecny payments.
There’s also uncertainty over whether Shopify’s $2.1 billion acquisition of shipping logistics startup Deliverr will pay off.
With SHOP stock down 76% year to date, the bears have clearly been winning. But long-term investors should look favorably at the company’s prospects.
|SHOP
|Shopify
|$328.25
Shopify Expands Its Crypto Payments Options
Shopify has allowed merchants using its platform to accept payments in cryptocurrency since 2013 through partnerships with Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and BitPay. Last month, Shopify announced merchants would also have access to Crypto.com to accept payments.
The latest partnership allows customers to pay with 20 types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), ApeCoin (APE3-USD) and Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD).
As part of the deal, Shopify said Crypto.com would be waiving the 0.5% settlement fee on transactions for one month. This should help increase adoption among merchants.
“Our growing blockchain ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to supporting merchants with alternative payment methods on their storefronts,” said John Lee, head of Shopify’s blockchain ecosystem.
The more payment options merchants support, the stronger Shopify’s network becomes. And the earlier it does so, the wider its lead gets.
Insider Buying a Good Sign for SHOP Stock
Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke has made some headlines recently. In early May, he posted a series of tweets taking aim at analysts and questioning financial predictions.
“Is there a place where financial analysts track records are kept? People seem to pay attention to them but are they being held accountable?” Lutke tweeted.
“‘Company X,Y out-performed analyst expectation’ is just different framing form [sic] ‘analysts failed to accurately predict company X,Y’,” he continued.
At the time, SHOP stock was trading more than 80% below its mid-November high. This included a 15% single-day drop following Shopify’s earnings miss a few days prior.
But Lutke didn’t stop there. A few days later he decided to put his money where his mouth is, disclosing a $10 million order to buy SHOP stock.
Obviously, Lutke believes shares will trade higher from here, which will require the company to post better earnings.
Deliverr Acquisition Presents Some Risks
In the largest deal in the company’s history, Shopify paid $2.1 billion for shipping logistics startup Deliverr. The acquisition should help Shopify simplify the process of converting sales to deliveries, giving merchants better visibility and control over the delivery process.
A deal size this comes with several risks for shareholders. First, markets may view the price paid for the acquisition as too high. As technology company valuations fall, so will that of Deliverr.
Second, integrating Deliverr will require highly skilled staff, which could add to Shopify’s operating costs. And any delays in the integration will disappoint investors.
The Bottom Line on SHOP Stock
Shopify’s unique e-commerce platform should continue to attract merchants regardless of market conditions. A recession may slow transaction volumes and hurt sales temporarily. However, economic slowdowns eventually end.
Shopify is strongly positioned to report steady growth. As revenues re-accelerate in the decade ahead, SHOP stock is a compelling consideration.
On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.