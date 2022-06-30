Request Price Predictions: Where Will the REQ Crypto Go After 30% Rally?

Request (REQ-USD) is a hot cryptocurrency that traders are watching today as it bucks the crash and that has us checking in on recent price predictions for it.
There’s no specific news surrounding Request that explains why the crypto is rising while the broader crypto market falls today. What we do know is that the digital asset is seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, trading volume is up 1,823.4% over the prior 24-hour period.
Request is a native token of a crypto network of the same name. This network allows users to trade and exchange a large variety of cryptocurrencies. The company is also working on 2.0 updates for its network.
Since the price of REQ is gaining today despite the crash, we’re taking a look at the latest price predictions for Request. You can find all of that below!
Request Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off the list of estimates for the token with a one-year target of $0.36410997964873.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with its one-year price forecast for REQ sitting at $0.132.
- Closing out the price predictions for Request is DigitalCoinPrice and its average estimate of $0.19 for 2023.
So how do those price predictions stack up against Request’s current value? It’s looking mostly positive for the crypto considering it was trading for about 13 cents per token today. It’s also worth mentioning that REQ is up 30.8% over the previous 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
