SHPING (SHPING-USD) is in the news Monday and we’re checking out what’s going on and offering the most recent price predictions!
There’s actually no news directly connected to the crypto. Even so, the price of SHIPING is rocketing higher today. Instead, it looks like heavy trading volume over the prior 24 hours is behind today’s movement.
The trading volume for SHPING over the previous 24-hour period is up 10,825.3%. That’s a massive surge with a large majority of the recent activity being investors buying up the crypto’s token.
Now that we know about that, let’s take a look at what the future holds for SHPING below.
SHPING Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a one-year price estimate of $0.016922781804879 for the crypto.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with its one-year price forecast of $0.0283 for the token.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for SHPING with an average estimate of $0.0223 for 2023.
So what kind of picture does these price predictions paint for SHPING? It’s looking like the crypto still has room to grow as it traded for about $0.0163 per token at the time of this writing. It’s also worth highlighting that SHPING is up 2,902.1% over the previous 24-hour period.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.