Terra Classic Price Predictions: What’s Next for the LUNC Crypto?

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Thursday as more investors take an interest in the digital asset.
One of the biggest pieces of news to note about Terra Classic is an increase in holders. A recent report claims that the number of investors holding LUNC has increased by more than 500% over the last month.
To go along with that, we’re seeing an increasing interest in the crypto on social media. This has many traders discussing the future of the blockchain following recent volatility.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at where experts are expecting LUNC to go in the future below!
Terra Classic Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of price estimates is an average prediction of $0.000101 in 2023 from DigitalCoinPrice.
- Next up we have Coinpedia with its estimate of $0.0002 per token for the crypto by the end of the second quarter.
- The final price prediction for Terra Classic today comes from CoinArbitrageBot with a one-year estimate of $0.00071 for LUNC.
While those prices may not seem like the best predictions for Terra Classic, traders have to remember that the crypto is trading for around $0.0000713 as of this writing.
LUNC is up 20.6% over the previous 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.