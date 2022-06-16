Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

- Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) stock leads out gainers after its public debut.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock tops out losers following a recent earnings report.
- One stock is heading higher despite bankruptcy news.
It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we go over the latest news for Thursday morning.
A public debut, bankruptcy plans, clinical trial results, and more, have stocks on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is rocketing more than 89% following an initial public offering (IPO) earlier this week.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares are soaring about 31% after falling yesterday on bankruptcy news.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) stock is surging over 16% as shares of the meme stock continues recent volatility.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) shares are gaining more than 14% ahead of a presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference today.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) stock is rising over 14% after holding an electric bus display at the U.S. Capitol yesterday.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are climbing more than 12% following an SEC filing going over details of its recent merger.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is increasing over 12% as it takes part in the BIO International Convention this week.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares are jumping more than 11% in pre-market trading.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is getting an over 11% boost this morning.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are up close to 11% following voting results from its recent annual shareholder meeting.
10 Top Losers
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock is plummeting more than 30% after releasing its earnings report a couple of days ago.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares are diving over 15% on poor results from an Alzheimer’s clinical trial.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) stock is tumbling more than 14% following a rally on Wednesday.
- Zhong Yang Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) shares are taking an over 12% beating after running 41% higher yesterday.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock is dropping more than 12% this morning.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares are decreasing nearly 11% after going through a one-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock is sliding over 10% lower after rallying yesterday on Germany expansion news.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares are slipping more than 10% on Thursday morning.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are dipping over 10% today.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after rallying yesterday on FDA news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.