Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start another day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Clinical trial data, reverse stock split news, earnings reports, and more have stocks moving this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock is rocketing more than 724% but only because of a reverse stock split.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares are soaring over 46% on no clear news this morning.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock is surging more than 25% alongside heavy trading of the shares.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares are gaining over 18% thanks to the release of its first-quarter 2022 earnings reprot.
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) stock is rising more than 17% after announcing a license and collaboration agreement for Camonsertib.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares are increasing over 17% as it recovers from a drop yesterday.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is climbing more than 12% following a dip on Wednesday.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) shares are jumping over 11% after announcing a deal that lets customers buy its meal kits online from Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock is getting a more than 10% boost with the release of its Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
- Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) shares are up over 10% after announcing a share repurchase program.
10 Top Losers
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is plummeting more than 37% with the release of topline data from a clinical trial.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares are diving over 23% alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock is tumbling close to 20% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares are taking a more than 12% beating on no clear news this morning.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is falling over 12% as it retreats from a rally yesterday on disinfectant news.
- Zhong Yang Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) shares are dropping nearly 11% after making their public debut yesterday.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock is decreasing more than 10%, which continues its negative movement from yesterday.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares are dipping over 10% following a rally yesterday on battery testing news.
- Meten Holding (NASDAQ:METX) stock is slipping about 9% this morning.
- Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 9% after updating a stock offering plan with an SEC filing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.