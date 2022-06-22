Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start off another busy day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning is earnings news, an acquisition deal, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock is rocketing close to 54% after rescheduling its earnings report and providing a preview of its results.
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares are soaring nearly 36% on news of a $50 million stock offering.
- Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) stock is surging more than 33% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWSW) shares are gaining over 29% on news of an acquisition deal with ProFrac.
- WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock is rising more than 23% due to a reverse stock split.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) shares are climbing over 22% as volatility from its bankruptcy announcement continues.
- MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp And Prod 3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) stock is increasing more than 22% as President Joe Biden blames oil companies for rising gas prices.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) shares are jumping over 15% as it continues a rally from Tuesday.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock is getting a more than 13% boost in pre-market trading.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are up over 12% as it continues a recent rally.
10 Top Losers
- Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) stock is diving more than 17% after releasing interim results for the first half of the year.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares are tumbling over 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock is taking a more than 12% beating following a rally on Tuesday.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares are falling almost 12% after shareholders voted in favor of an increase in authorized shares.
- MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) stock is dropping over 11% alongside recent U.S. oil news.
- Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) shares are decreasing more than 11% ahead of it joining the Russell 3000 Index.
- Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU) stock is declining over 11% as the Mexican Supreme Court rules against the company.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares are sliding more than 10% after stopping a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock is dipping over 10% after rallying on asset sale news yesterday.
- MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp And Prod 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.