Why Is Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Down Today?

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is slipping on Friday but not due to any news directly from the electric vehicle (EV) company.
Instead, it looks like LCID stock is moving in sympathy with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk warned today that he has a bad feeling about the economy. This has some investors worried that demand for EVs may not be as strong as predicted.
Considering that Tesla is a leader in the EV market, it makes sense that this warning would affect others in the space. Adding to those concerns, Musk called to stop all worldwide hiring while also revealing plans to cut TSLA’s workforce by 10%.
It’s also worth pointing out that Musk’s words won’t be taken lightly. Not only is a the leader of a top EV company, but he’s also a strong influence online. It’s not uncommon to see his comments on Twitter get major interaction as users, comment, retweet, and like his posts.
While the warning from Musk is dragging down EV stocks, it hasn’t resulted in heavier-than-normal trading. Instead, only about 12 million shares of LCID stock are on the move as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 23.6 million shares.
LCID stock is down 6.3% as of Friday afternoon and is down 54.3% since the start of the year.
