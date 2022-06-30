Why Is NeuroSense (NRSN) Stock Up 35% Today?

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) stock is going from under-the-radar to over-the-top this morning. That’s because the company just disclosed the results of an Alzheimer’s disease biomarker study. Clearly, the results have pleased investors; shares immediately gained almost 50% in early trading. Currently, NRSN stock is up by about 35%.
For patients suffering from Alzheimer’s, novel treatments couldn’t come a moment too soon. As NeuroSense notes, AD accounts for 60% to 80% of dementia cases. The global market for Alzheimer’s disease treatments is expected to reach $5 billion this year.
NeuroSense Therapeutics is advancing CogniC in order to address the need for treatments. CogniC is the company’s combination drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s — and there’s fresh news concerning CogniC and the ongoing battle against the disease.
Today, the company announced that its biomarker study for CogniC identified “several biomarkers” associated with Alzheimer’s that indicate the drug “may be effective in targeting the pathways involved in the disease.” The company further revealed that it detected multiple “hallmarks” of Alzheimer’s disease in the study.
What’s Happening with NRSN Stock?
It didn’t take long for traders to react to this news. NRSN stock quickly gained 50% this morning , poking above the $4 level not seen since April. This happened even though the Nasdaq was substantially down.
Most likely, buy-side traders weren’t just celebrating the encouraging clinical results. They were probably also enthusiastic about a follow-up announcement from NeuroSense Therapeutics CEO Alon Ben-Noon. According to the CEO, NeuroSense is currently preparing to carry out a “clinical proof-of-concept study” in with a “leading AD clinic” next year.
Following “further analysis,” NeuroSense Therapeutics expects to “share more detailed results on additional novel biomarkers” for AD. It’s a clear win for everyone involved: NRSN stock investors, the medical community and, most importantly, patients.
