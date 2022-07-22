Dogecoin Price Predictions: Can Elon Musk’s Support Lift the DOGE Crypto?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are worth taking a look at today as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to support the meme crypto.
The news that has DOGE on the move? Tesla did not sell any of its DOGE during the second quarter of 2022. That’s worth noting because the company did offload 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings during the period.
Although that news wasn’t welcomed by BTC investors, Dogecoin lovers are lapping it up. The news has resulted in the crypto trending on social media as investors share memes and talk about the company’s decision to hold onto DOGE.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the most recent price predictions for Dogecoin.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts our list of Dogecoin coverage with a one-year price target of about 13 cents.
- Next up, CryptoNewZ gives DOGE a potential high of 20 cents and possible low of 6 cents by mid-2023.
- Gov Capital closes out the Dogecoin price predictions with a one-year forecast of nearly 20 cents.
To put those Dogecoin price predictions into perspective, the crypto trades for around 6 cents as of this writing. It’s also worth mentioning that DOGE is down 1.5% over the past 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.