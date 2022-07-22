Experts Believe the Solana (SOL) Crypto Will Reach $512 in 2030

Market analytics firm Finder just released its Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions. The firm’s panel of 54 fintech experts issued an overall bullish take on the future of the SOL crypto. Recently, experts also issued a take on Ethereum (ETH-USD).
Specifically, Finder’s panel recently forecast that ETH will bottom out before the end of the year. However, the experts project that SOL will actually finish 2022 on a high note. They expect to see the SOL crypto end 2022 at $45, a nice bump up from the current price of about $41 per coin.
Let’s take a closer look at what the panel expects to see from Solana in the years ahead.
SOL Crypto Price Predictions
First off, the panel has lowered its projections for SOL crypto since January. That’s expected, given the recent crypto crash. So, the new year-end price of $45 does look like a steep drop from Finder’s January forecast of $222.
As always, though, it’s important for investors to take a macro perspective when it comes to the future of a given crypto. For SOL, the panel expects to see the coin reach $166 by 2025. From there, it then expects the SOL crypto to continue growing steadily, finishing the decade at a price of $512 per coin. Consider that return on investment (ROI) for investors who just bought SOL crypto last week.
Some experts are even more bullish than the overall consensus implies. For example, DigitalX funds management executive Alex Nagorskii sees SOL ending 2022 at $80:
“Solana have implemented several promising protocol updates which appear to have reduced outages in the short term. It remains to be seen if the stability will persist. Solana has captured significant portions of the NFT market from Ethereum and remains a decent competitor in the L1 race.”
Panxora Hedge Fund general partner Gavin Smith echoes this sentiment. Smith thinks Solana can hit $76 before 2023, describing it as “one of the leading contenders in the smart contract blockchain space.” The expert also says that if Ethereum doesn’t deliver lower fees on transactions with the Merge upgrade, the SOL crypto stands to gain.
Finally, Router Protocol CEO Ramani Ramachandran highlights Solana’s “thriving NFT ecosystem” as another potential growth catalyst. Ramachandran also says “SOL is fixing a lot of its technical issues,” addressing concerns raised by other experts.
The Bottom Line on Solana
Not every Finder panel expert is bullish on the SOL crypto, but the overwhelming consensus is that now is the time to buy. About 40% of the panel rated Solana as a buy. Only 29% issued sell ratings and the last 31% called SOL a “hold.”
Outside of the panel, others have also recently made bullish cases for SOL. InvestorPlace contributor Mark Hake calls Solana an alternative to Ethereum that performs faster while still being less expensive.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.