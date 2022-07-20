Experts Believe the Ethereum (ETH) Crypto Will Plunge to $675 in 2022

With the Merge network upgrade approaching, many experts remain bullish on Ethereum (ETH-USD). It’s easy to see why. ETH crypto has been surging all week, gaining almost 30% over the past five days. As of this writing, it is up more than 3% for the day.
Among those who expect to see it rise is Finder’s panel of fintech experts. The market analytics firm has released its most recent Ethereum price predictions. While they expect to see it bottom out in the short-term, the panel remains overall bullish on ETH crypto.
How low and how high does Finder’s panel expect to see Ethereum go? Let’s take a closer look.
ETH Crypto Price Predictions
It’s been a complicated year for all major cryptos and Ethereum is no exception. Earlier this month, things looked considerably different, but some experts still saw ETH as an undervalued crypto that would rise again. “This is a certified blood bath,” reported InvestorPlace contributor Mark Hake on the crypto crash’s aftermath. “Ethereum is down much worse than almost all of the other major cryptos in the top 10 market cap list. Investors should look for a chance to add this crypto to their portfolio from desperate sellers.”
According to Finder’s experts, though, ETH crypto has even further to fall. The panel predicts that the crypto will fall as low as $675 before the year’s end. However, it also sees Ethereum prices rebounding from there. Finder’s predictions also include ETH topping out at $2,673.
It’s worth noting Finder’s forecast for ETH crypto has fallen considerably throughout the course of the year. The platform is careful to stress, though, that both its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions have also fallen since January.
The panel remains bullish in its overall sentiment toward Ethereum, predicting it will end the decade at more than $14,000 per coin. That would be a significant increase from the current per-coin price of about $1,600. And while its prediction for the end of 2022 isn’t too bullish, Finder’s panel also forecasts that ETH crypto will end 2025 with a per-coin price of $5,739.
One member of the panel is Joseph Raczynski, who serves as a technologist and futurist for Thomson Reuters. He thinks Ethereum has strong enough utilization to end 2022 at $2,000. In his words:
“ETH is still positioned as the best for success. The Merge is not priced into it. The platform it created still supports hundreds of billions of dollars in transactions and value, with thousands of tokens. At this stage, Ethereum is still the blue blood of the crypto world.”
CoinJar CEO Ashery Tan echoes this 2022 prediction, saying “All eyes are on The Merge when it comes to ETH.” Tan continues:
“While the claims of 10k ETH and a triple halving event feel like the exuberance of the late bull market, there are more obvious catalysts for Ethereum price appreciation than there are for Bitcoin — presuming that the CeFi meltdown doesn’t claim too many more victims.”
While the panel’s experts were fairly varied in their individual price predictions for ETH crypto, 78% agreed that the Merge will be a positive growth catalyst. 29% expect the benefits to be seen immediately, while others expect it to take anywhere from three months to a year.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.