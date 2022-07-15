Experts Think the Cardano Crypto Will Gain 50% in 2022

Financial services firm Finder has released its price predictions report for Cardano (ADA-USD), which is up 2.5% today after a week of declines. In fact, ADA has lost 17% of its value over the past month, prompting experts to question its stability. Despite this, Cardano crypto price predictions remain mostly bullish, and Finder’s recent survey results support this. According to its panel of fintech specialists, prices will reach 63 cents by the end of the year. This represents roughly a 50% increase from where Cardano currently trades.
Cardano Crypto Price Predictions
All Finder’s predictions for ADA are highly bullish. The platform predicts that Cardano crypto will finish 2025 at $2.93. Five years later, it predicts that its prices will have reached $6.54. Finder acknowledges that the panel’s original price predictions for Cardano called for the crypto to close out 2022 at $2.79.
However, the early 2022 market crash that quickly followed has reduced both long- and short-term predictions for ADA prices.
Many of the surveyed experts still see the Cardano crypto as having significant utility and growth potential, though. That includes Iwa Salami who serves as co-director of the Centre of FinTech at the University of East London. While her 2022 prediction of 60 cents is slightly below the panel’s average, it is still bullish. As Dr. Salami notes:
I think the relevance of the Cardano blockchain, particularly as it seeks to foster financial inclusion in developing economies, is very significant and is likely to expand its long-term use, and therefore have a positive impact on the price of ADA.
Matt Lobel, founder of blockchain game ecosystem PLAYN, issued an even more bullish price prediction. He sees Cardano finishing the year at $1.50. While he notes that the crypto’s growth has been slow, Lobel believes it will “continue to grow and not hit some of the quality issues that other projects have.” This sentiment is shared by Martin Froehler. The CEO of Morpher thinks Cardano crypto will hit $1 by the year’s end.
Ramani Ramachandran, CEO and co-founder of IT consulting firm Router Protocol, has taken the opposite stance. His bearish price prediction is that Cardano will end the year at 20 cents.
What Comes Next?
Through it all, though, 48% of the panel still rates Cardano as a crypto to sell. The rest is divided evenly, with 26% calling it a buy and the other 26% calling it a hold. It is worth noting that 20% of the experts believe that the Vasil hard fork will lead to a long-term price increase for ADA crypto.
InvestorPlace contributing editor Ashley Cassell also sees the fork as having significant potential to boost the Cardano crypto.
And while upgrade delays have recently caused ADA prices to fall, yesterday brought reports that there will be no more. CoinQuora reported that “Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is progressing as planned” as per a developer. If that is the case, Cardano crypto prices are likely to keep rising, yielding the increase predicted by most of Finder’s panel.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.