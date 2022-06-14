Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will ADA Go Amid a Nasty Crypto Crash?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on Tuesday as traders wonder where the token will head after the crypto crash.
In the case of Cardano, it’s actually on the mend today as it starts to shrug off the crypto crash. This could be an effect of its upcoming hard fork. The Vasil hard fork is set to make the blockchain easier to use for developers, while also making the network faster.
Either way, crypto traders are surely excited to see ADA already bouncing back from the recent crypto crash. Especially since plenty of other cryptos are still being pulled down today.
With that in mind, let’s dive into the latest price predictions for Cardano below!
Cardano Price Predictions
- Starting us off is Gov Capital with its one-year estimate of $1.9075448176266 for the token.
- WalletInvestor joins our list with a one-year price forecast of $0.0693 for the crypto.
- Closing out our Cardano price predictions list is DigitalCoinPrice and its average estimate of 73 cents for 2023.
Those price predictions for Cardano are looking good next to its trading value of 50 cents as of this writing. Crypto traders will also note that ADA is up 6.2% over the prior 24-hour period. However, the token is down 68.5% over the last year.
Crypto traders searching for more recent market news are in luck!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news that traders need to know about for Tuesday! Among that are price predictions for Celsius (CEL-USD) and Tron (TRX-USD), as well as a crypto winter warning. You can read up on all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Tuesday
- Celsius Price Predictions: Where Will the CEL Crypto Go After Major Crash?
- Tron Price Predictions: Where Will TRX Go Amid an Ugly Crypto Crash?
- Crypto Winter Shows First Freeze as Major Exchanges Pare Workforces
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.