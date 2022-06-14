Celsius Price Predictions: Where Will the CEL Crypto Go After Major Crash?

- Celsius (CEL-USD) is recovering from a major crash yesterday.
- This has the crypto gaining almost 130% over the previous 24-hour period.
- With that, we’re diving into the latest price predictions for CEL.
Celsius (CEL-USD) price predictions are on the mind of traders today as they deal with a crypto crash that pulling the market down.
In the case of Celsius, the stock is recovering today from a massive fall on Monday. That was caused by the crypto exchange announcing a freeze on all withdrawals. The company cited market volatility as the reason for the freeze.
Traders didn’t react well to that news and sent the price of CEL plummeting lower yesterday. However, it looks like things are starting to turn around for the crypto as it takes off on Tuesday.
Now, some investors are wondering just how high CEL will climb. Let’s get into the latest price predictions below!
Celsius Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is DigitalCoinPrice with an average price of $1.06 in 2023.
- Wallet Investor is next on our list with a one-year forecast of $0.0126 per token.
- Closing out the recent price predictions for Celsius is Gov Capital with its estimate of $6.5596994285459 one year from now.
For the record, CEL was trading at 74 cents as of this writing. That means these price predictions for Celsius are mixed but do lean toward a bullish sentiment for the crypto. Investors will also want to note that CEL is up 129.4% over the prior 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.