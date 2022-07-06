Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) Stock Soars on FDA Designation

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock is taking off on Wednesday following an update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its pediatric cancer treatment.
The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to Kazia’s paxalisib. This is a drug in development to treat children suffering from atypical rhabdoid / teratoid tumors (AT/RT), which is a rare and aggressive childhood brain cancer.
So what does that mean for KZIA stock and paxalisib? It sets the company up to potentially receive a pediatric priority review voucher (pPRV). This gives it a priority for an expedited six-month review of the drug if approved. These are also tradable with prices typically going for more than $100 million.
The most recent FDA update follows a presentation of pre-clinical data from Professor Jeffrey Rubens and colleagues. This took place at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting back in April.
Dr. James Garner, CEO of Kazia Therapeutics, said the following about today’s FDA news boosting KZIA stock.
“Brain cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in children, and outcomes in many forms of childhood brain cancer have not improved in decades. We very much hope that paxalisib can make a difference to families affected by both DIPG and AT/RT, and we will be working closely with clinicians, researchers, and FDA to determine the optimal way to move the drug forward.”
Heavy trading of KZIA stock follows the FDA news today. This has more than 4 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of around 275,000 shares.
KZIA stock is up 4.8% as of Wednesday morning.
