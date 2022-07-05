MICS, AERC: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch

With a new week comes all of the latest short squeeze stocks that investors are going to want to keep an eye on!
Short squeeze stocks are popular with retail traders looking to pump up shares that many on Wall Street have short positions in. This lets the traders benefit from the increased price while also forcing out short sellers for a possible long-term investment.
This time around we’re taking a look at Fintel’s top picks for short squeeze stocks to watch this week. The website uses a rating of o to 100 to determine the potential for a stock to be squeezed. Let’s get into that below!
Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) stock starts off the list on the top spot with a rating of 99.86.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares take the second spot on the list with a score of 99.33.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is up next on the short squeeze stocks list with a rating of 98.73.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares make the list with a score of 98.46.
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock finishes up the list with a rating of 98.37.
Of course, there’s plenty of other stock market news to go over today than just short squeeze potentials!
Luckily, we’ve got all of the most recent stock coverage that traders need to get through Tuesday! That includes why oil stocks are down today, what has Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock on the move, as well as why Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is on the rise. You can learn all about these topics by checking out the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Are Oil Stocks Down Today?
- MULN Stock: Mullen Dips Despite Eliminating $17.5 Million in Debt
- Why Is Endo International (ENDP) Stock Up Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.