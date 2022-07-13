Should You Sell Twitter (TWTR) Stock? 3 Experts Weigh In.

Fans of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock are at a crossroads today ahead of a potentially lengthy legal battle with Elon Musk. Recently, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO unceremoniously backed out of his acquisition of the social media platform, leaving many analysts split on Twitter. Should you sell Twitter stock?
Well, depending on who you ask, maybe. The current bull case for TWTR stock largely depends on how salient you think its lawsuit against Musk is. The company is attempting to force Musk to go through with the $44 billion buyout.
The Musk-buys-Twitter arc has been both long and entertaining. After first making his bid for the company via tweet, the billionaire began issuing a series of complaints about the platform when leadership appeared to be ready to go forward with the deal.
Specifically, Musk argued that Twitter refused to offer up data on the number of bot accounts on the platform. The company responded to the complaint by offering Musk its entire “firehose” of data. That included a running stream of tweets capturing the entire platform’s user activity.
Despite Twitter’s best efforts to appease Musk, the executive decided to cancel his acquisition earlier this week. Or, at least he’s trying to cancel the deal. According to some, the company’s case against Musk may be its strongest earnings move. And the case may prove more legitimate than some — including Musk — make it out to be.
Should You Sell Twitter Stock? 3 Experts Weigh In.
According to notorious short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, Twitter’s lawsuit represents a “credible threat to Elon Musk’s empire.” The firm has taken a sizable long-position in TWTR stock, seemingly on the basis that Musk may be forced to cough up the $44 billion in acquisition costs. This appears to be driving up shares today. The company is trending up more than 7% so far, just hours after Hindenburg’s statement.
Others are less confident in this last-ditch legal effort. Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion lowered his price target on TWTR stock today, from $54.20 to $30. That’s below its current $36 share price. Champion maintains a “neutral” rating on shares.
Finally, earlier this week, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives also lowered his price target on TWTR stock, from $43 per share to $30. The analyst said the following:
“For Twitter, being in a ‘Game of Thrones court battle’ with the richest person in the world is far from the vision the company (and its Board) saw in April when this deal kicked off […] Now the worries are on multiple fronts for Twitter. Employee turnover, advertising headwinds, DAU metrics […] brand issues, strategy changes, and myriad of other issues from this earthquake unleashed.”
Like Champion, Ives also maintains a “neutral” rating on TWTR stock.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.