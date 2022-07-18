Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re back at it this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning is a stock split, public debuts, business agreements, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock is rocketing more than 60% after providing an update on its ready-to-cook meal business.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares are soaring over 56% following its public debut on Friday.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is surging more than 26% after its initial public offering (IPO) closed on Friday.
- ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) shares are gaining roughly 23% on news that investors approved its combination with Mondee.
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock is rising over 17% as it continues to rally on preorder news from last week.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares are increasing more than 15% following an ownership filing on Friday listing Bill Gates as an investor.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) stock is climbing over 14% after reaching a development agreement with Greenstone Biosciences.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) shares are getting a more than 12% boost as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rallies today.
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) stock is jumping over 11% ahead of a reverse stock split next week.
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares are up more than 11% in pre-market trading on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock is plummeting close to 95% but that’s only because of a massive stock split.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are also diving almost 95% for the same reason.
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) stock is tumbling over 35% following a massive rally last week.
- AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) shares are taking a more than 14% beating after running higher on Friday.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is falling roughly 14%, which continues its negative movement from the prior day of trading.
- Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) shares are dropping over 11% this morning.
- Quotient (NYSE:QUOT) stock is decreasing more than 10% after jumping Friday on insider buying.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) shares are sliding over 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is dipping more than 9% after a rally on Friday.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.