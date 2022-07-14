Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re diving into all the latest stock market news with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning is merger news, right sales, a halted clinical trial and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock is soaring more than 18% on news of the company selling royalty rights for an upfront payment of $1.1 billion.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares are surging over 13% after announcing a meeting tomorrow to vote on a reverse stock split.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is gaining more than 11% after getting an acquisition proposal yesterday.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares are rising almost 11% as it continues a rally from Wednesday.
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) stock is climbing over 10% after announcing a merger agreement with Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY).
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares are increasing more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock is heading close to 9% higher on reports that it’s considering a bankruptcy filing.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares are getting a nearly 9% boost despite a lack of news today.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock is jumping almost 8% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
- Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares are up over 7% on collaboration news with Parifex.
10 Top Losers
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is plummeting more than 76% after one of its studies was stopped by a data safety monitoring Board.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares are diving over 15% after a rally yesterday.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock is tumbling more than 13% after going public on Tuesday.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are retreating over 11% after revealing a registered direct offering of $2.16 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is taking a more than 10% beating despite announcing a deal with Simbe Robotics yesterday.
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) shares are falling over 9% on no apparent news this morning.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is dropping more than 9% on no clear news today.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) shares are decreasing over 8% after rallying on clinical trial results yesterday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock is sliding more than 8% with the release of its second-quarter 2022 earnings report.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares closer out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after a rally yesterday on canceled stock offering news.
