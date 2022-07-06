Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for investors to keep an eye on!
Moving stocks this morning is a ration change, clinical trial news, preliminary earnings data, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock is rocketing more than 4,408% due to a ratio change for its American depositary shares (ADS).
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares are soaring over 68% after investors approved a note transaction yesterday.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is surging close to 37% after reaching a common stock purchase agreement with an institutional investor.
- Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) shares are rising more than 27% on heavy trading following bankruptcy news.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is gaining over 22% after providing an update for a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares are climbing more than 18% in pre-market trading today.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) stock is increasing almost 20% on no clear news this morning.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are jumping over 15% this morning.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is getting a more than 12% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares are up over 12% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock is plummeting more than 23% with the release of preliminary Q2 results.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) shares are diving over 12% after rallying yesterday on FDA news.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) stock is tumbling more than 11% as it encourages investors to vote in favor of its board nominees in an upcoming annual meeting.
- Rada Electronics Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) shares are taking an over 10% beating after providing investors with a financial update.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) stock is falling more than 10% as it retreats from a recent rally.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares are dropping nearly 9% after a roughly 40% rally on Tuesday.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock is decreasing over 8% this morning.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares are sliding more than 8% after running higher yesterday.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is slipping over 7% as it continues to slide following a rally last week.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% after rallying on Tuesday.
