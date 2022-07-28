Louis Navellier’s Bold New Income Project

On July 28, investing legend Louis Navellier will go “live” from InvestorPlace headquarters to reveal his new breakthrough… what he’s calling his Make Cash Now Project.

Thu, July 28 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Details Here

ToughBuilt (TBLT) Stock Soars on Agreement With Ace Hardware

The TBLT stock short sellers are getting hammered today

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 28, 2022, 11:24 am EDT
  • ToughBuilt (TBLT) announced a new agreement to launch its products in Ace Hardware stores.
  • In addition, this name has been a major short-squeeze candidate recently, so any news could get retail investors excited.
  • TBLT stock rallied 25% today in early trading.
TBLT stock - ToughBuilt (TBLT) Stock Soars on Agreement With Ace Hardware

Source: Cat Act Art / Shutterstock.com

Typically under-the-radar ToughBuilt (NASDAQ:TBLT) is trending on social media, as the company just issued a crucial press release. Apparently, ToughBuilt plans to launch its products in Ace Hardware stores. Furthermore, TBLT stock might be a short squeeze target. The stock leaped this morning, gaining 25%.

In case you’re not familiar with ToughBuilt, the company is a producer of construction tools and accessories. That’s a tough business to be in during a time of supply chain disruptions and high inflation, no doubt.

Yet, it seems ToughBuilt is built tough. The company is expanding, not contracting. Specifically, ToughBuilt recently entered into an agreement with Ace Hardware USA and International to sell 35 of its products.

Ace is an $8.6 billion hardware giant, so the partnership is a huge win for ToughBuilt. The arrangement will enable its products to be distributed to 5,500 individual Ace stores across the U.S. To quote ToughBuilt CEO Michael Panosian, the deal “signifies another milestone step toward our overall product and sales channel expansion strategy.”

What’s Happening With TBLT Stock?

There might actually be more to this story than meets the eye, though. Sure, the deal with Ace Hardware is crucial to ToughBuilt. Yet, the early-morning 25% jump in TBLT stock was quite extraordinary. Furthermore, the increase in the stock’s daily trading volume has been extreme.

As InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald reported not long ago, the ToughBuilt share price surged 30% in two days. How can we explain this? MacDonald concisely observed, “short squeeze interest around the company appears to be a key driver here.”

Indeed, MacDonald noted the cheap options that are available on TBLT stock, and the stock’s low price. Even today, after its price spike, the shares cost less than $6 apiece.

So, it’s possible there’s more to Wall Street’s sudden interest in ToughBuilt than tool belts and sawhorses. There may be a continuation of a short squeeze afoot, but investors still shouldn’t ignore ToughBuilt’s exciting new development as the company takes its market coverage to the next level.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/07/toughbuilt-tblt-stock-soars-on-agreement-with-ace-hardware/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC