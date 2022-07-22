Why Is Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Stock Soaring 94% Today?

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) stock is rocketing higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the financial tech company.
While there’s no news today, Pagaya Technologies did announce a prospectus earlier this week that saw shares surge in value. After that, PGY stock continued to hold its value until shooting even higher today.
That prospectus has the company considering offering 673 million shares as well as warrants for another 46.1 million. News of this prospectus resulted in an over 100% boost to the stock on Wednesday.
While it has been a couple of days since then, it’s possible that investors are still piling into PGY stock because of the prospectus news. We may also be seeing retail and day traders taking stakes in the company, considering its relatively low price point.
Regardless, what we do know is that PGY stock is experiencing some incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 43 million shares have changed hands. That’s well above the daily average trading volume of 986,891 shares.
What exactly does Pagaya Technologies do? The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer credit analysis. This allows companies to use its service to approve more loans without taking on undue risk.
PGY stock is up more than 94% as of Friday afternoon.
