XRP Price Predictions: Where Will the Latest Altcoin Rally Take the XRP Crypto?

XRP (XRP-USD) is one of the most fascinating cryptos to watch, and therefore, interest in XRP price predictions has surged. Investors are attempting to discern from a range of catalysts and headwinds where this coin is headed.
In fairness, that’s a difficult job right now.
Today’s rally of more than 3% over the past 24 hours suggests sentiment is growing bullish. Overall, the crypto market has recovered in impressive fashion today, breaching the $1 trillion mark for the first time in weeks. As investors digest whether this trend can continue, XRP will likely remain in focus.
That’s because this is perhaps one of the higher-volatility coins in the top 10 right now. XRP’s parent company, Ripple, still has an ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This lawsuit continues to depress XRP’s value.
However, investors are taking an increasingly bullish view on potential outcomes for this case. It appears the experts agree. Let’s dive into where the talking heads believe this coin could be headed from here.
XRP Price Predictions
For context, XRP currently trades at 36 cents per coin.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of 59 cents and $1.53, respectively, for XRP.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects XRP could be worth 97 cents in one year and $5 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests XRP could average 53 cents in 2023 and 82 cents in 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.