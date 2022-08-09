Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Sinks on Leadership Change Announcement

Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is falling on Tuesday after the company announced changes are coming to its leadership team.
The big news affecting Clover Health today is CEO Vivek Garipalli leaving the role at the end of the year. This will see him replaced with current President Andrew Toy. However, Garipalli will stick around as the Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. He’s currently the Chairman of the Board.
In addition to that news, Clover Health also released results for the second quarter of the year. That includes adjusted earnings per share of -22 cents. That’s worse than the -20 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting.
On the flip side of that, revenue for the second quarter of 2022 comes in at $846.7 million. This beats out the $824.05 million that analysts were looking for during the quarter. It’s also a massive gain next to its revenue of $412.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Clover Health also reaffirms its outlook for the full year of 2022. That has it expecting revenue to range from $3 billion to $3.4 billion. For comparison, Wall Street’s 2022 estimate is revenue of $3.31 billion.
Garipalli said the following in the company’s Q2 earnings report.
“Our focus on building a sustainable, intelligent growth engine has led to a reduction in MCRs and improvement in operational efficiencies which we believe is the foundation of our progress toward profitability.”
CLOV stock is down 18% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.