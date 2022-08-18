Dear AAPL Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Sept. 7

Fans of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock will want to keep their calendars open for Sept. 7. That’s reportedly when the company’s next event will take place.
Of course, investors already know Apple usually holds a big event to show off its new tech in September. We just don’t know the date for sure yet. However, reports are now claiming that the event is set to take place early next month.
Investors wondering what to expect from the event have a lot to look forward to. Chief among the releases is the iPhone 14, which will likely be revealed during the event. Rumors claim Apple will show off four models — the standard iPhone 14, an iPhone with a larger screen, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Outside of a new iPhone, Apple is also reportedly going to show up with upgrades for other devices. That includes a possible “revised Apple Watch SE,” new AirPods and an update to its iPad product line, according to The Verge.
Investors who want to follow along with the announcements will likely be able to do so via a live stream. That’s normal for the company and has been its preferred presentation method since the start of the pandemic.
This September event could be just what Apple needs to bring AAPL stock out of the red this year. Shares are down slightly today as well as down more than 4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.