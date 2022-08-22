Dear MULN Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for an October Launch

Investors in Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock will want to keep an eye on the company in October as it plans to launch its Mullen FIVE EV Crossover vehicles.
Mullen Automotive notes that this new electric vehicle (EV) will be fully functional. The company intends to use them for its Strikingly Different Test Drive Tour this year, as well as for more demonstrations throughout 2023.
According to Mullen Automotive, the FIVE EV Crossover will feature a 120-kWh battery pack, 325 miles of range, and can go zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 155 mph. There will also be a High Performance version that can go zero to 60 mph in 1.95 seconds and offers a top speed of 200 mph.
David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen Automotive, said the following in a news release.
“We are thrilled to launch the first fully functional, demonstrator FIVE EV Crossover vehicles this October. Mullen and hofer have been working diligently to have these vehicles ready in time for Mullen’s ‘Strikingly Different’ U.S. tour. Congratulations to both the hofer and Mullen teams on being able to make this monumental effort a reality.”
While MULN stock isn’t seeing much activity on today’s news, it could when the launch happens. That’s why investors in the company will want to keep an ear open for when the actual launch of the FIVE EV Crossover takes place.
MULN stock is up 2% as of Monday morning.
We’ve got more recent stock market news traders will want to know about below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the latest stock market news for Monday! That includes what has shares of Cineworld (OTCMKTS:CNWGY) stock and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings (NASDAQ:DNAA) stock moving, as well as this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers. You can catch up on all of that at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- CNWGY Stock Alert: What to Know as Cineworld Faces Possible Bankruptcy
- DNAA Stock Races 200% Higher as Akili SPAC Merger Closes
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.