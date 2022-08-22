Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Let’s get right into the biggest pre-market stock movers on Monday that traders will want to watch!
Moving stocks this morning are reports of a bidding war, insider trader, public stock offerings, and more.
All of that news is available below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is rocketing close to 61% as it continues a recent rally.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares are soaring more than 42% after withdrawing a public stock offering.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock is gaining nearly 41% after providing an update on users and tech today.
- Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) shares are climbing over 39% on reports that several companies are bidding on SGFY stock.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock is rising more than 24% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Graphex (NYSEMKT:GRFX) shares are increasing over 24% after uplisting last week.
- Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) stock is heading 23% higher following its initial public offering (IPO) last week.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares are getting an almost 22% boost on no clear news this morning.
- Wag Group (NASDAQ:PET) stock is jumping more than 20% after Scott Stanford took a 14.1% stake in the company.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares are up over 19% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is diving roughly 34% as its new “APE” stock is set to start trading today.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) shares are tumbling more than 24% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) stock is taking an over 20% beating after announcing a merger agreement on Friday.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares are falling more than 14% on no clear news this morning.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock is decreasing over 13% on news of insider buying and selling.
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares are dropping more than 11% following news of insider buying.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock is declining over 11% this morning.
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares are slipping more than 11% on no apparent news.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock is dipping over 11% in early morning trading today.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.